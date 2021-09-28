We Think Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Coupa Software Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of July 2021 Coupa Software had US$1.56b of debt, an increase on US$1.46b, over one year. On the flip side, it has US$633.6m in cash leading to net debt of about US$926.7m.

A Look At Coupa Software's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:COUP Debt to Equity History September 28th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Coupa Software had liabilities of US$1.09b due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.04b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$633.6m and US$170.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.32b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Coupa Software has a titanic market capitalization of US$17.8b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Coupa Software can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Coupa Software wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 40%, to US$643m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

Even though Coupa Software managed to grow its top line quite deftly, the cold hard truth is that it is losing money on the EBIT line. Indeed, it lost US$227m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of US$314m into a profit. So we do think this stock is quite risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Coupa Software .

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

