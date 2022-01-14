We Think Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Conformis's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Conformis had debt of US$20.8m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$24.8m over a year. However, it does have US$97.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$76.3m.

NasdaqCM:CFMS Debt to Equity History January 14th 2022

How Healthy Is Conformis' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Conformis had liabilities of US$15.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$27.6m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$97.1m in cash and US$24.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$78.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that Conformis' balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet means the company is able to handle some adversity. Simply put, the fact that Conformis has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

We also note that Conformis improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive US$3.0m. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Conformis can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Conformis has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last year, Conformis saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Conformis has US$76.3m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. So we don't have any problem with Conformis's use of debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Conformis (of which 3 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

