We Think Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So, the natural question for Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Concert Pharmaceuticals Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Concert Pharmaceuticals last reported its balance sheet in March 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth US$110m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$67m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 20 months as of March 2022. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

NasdaqGM:CNCE Debt to Equity History July 23rd 2022

How Is Concert Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Although Concert Pharmaceuticals had revenue of US$33m in the last twelve months, its operating revenue was only US$34k in that time period. We don't think that's enough operating revenue for us to understand too much from revenue growth rates, since the company is growing off a low base. So we'll focus on the cash burn, today. With cash burn dropping by 7.1% it seems management feel the company is spending enough to advance its business plans at an appropriate pace. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Concert Pharmaceuticals Raise Cash?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for Concert Pharmaceuticals to raise more cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Concert Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalisation of US$208m and burnt through US$67m last year, which is 32% of the company's market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

How Risky Is Concert Pharmaceuticals' Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Concert Pharmaceuticals' cash runway was relatively promising. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Concert Pharmaceuticals (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

