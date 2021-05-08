We Think Cigna (NYSE:CI) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Cigna Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Cigna had US$32.9b of debt in December 2020, down from US$37.3b, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$11.5b, its net debt is less, at about US$21.4b.

How Strong Is Cigna's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:CI Debt to Equity History May 8th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Cigna had liabilities of US$36.0b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$69.0b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$11.5b as well as receivables valued at US$12.2b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$81.4b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its very significant market capitalization of US$89.3b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Cigna's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Cigna's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 2.0 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 6.4 times last year. While that doesn't worry us too much, it does suggest the interest payments are somewhat of a burden. Importantly Cigna's EBIT was essentially flat over the last twelve months. We would prefer to see some earnings growth, because that always helps diminish debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Cigna can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Cigna recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 92% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

When it comes to the balance sheet, the standout positive for Cigna was the fact that it seems able to convert EBIT to free cash flow confidently. But the other factors we noted above weren't so encouraging. For example, its level of total liabilities makes us a little nervous about its debt. It's also worth noting that Cigna is in the Healthcare industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about Cigna's use of debt. While debt does have its upside in higher potential returns, we think shareholders should definitely consider how debt levels might make the stock more risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Cigna (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

