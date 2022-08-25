We Think Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Church & Dwight's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Church & Dwight had US$2.81b of debt, an increase on US$1.95b, over one year. However, it also had US$639.7m in cash, and so its net debt is US$2.17b. NYSE:CHD Debt to Equity History August 25th 2022

How Strong Is Church & Dwight's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Church & Dwight had liabilities of US$1.73b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.16b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$639.7m in cash and US$405.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$3.84b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Church & Dwight has a titanic market capitalization of US$21.1b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Church & Dwight's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.9 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its strong interest cover of 15.8 times, makes us even more comfortable. We saw Church & Dwight grow its EBIT by 4.6% in the last twelve months. That's far from incredible but it is a good thing, when it comes to paying off debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Church & Dwight can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Church & Dwight generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 87% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

Church & Dwight's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And the good news does not stop there, as its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow also supports that impression! When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like Church & Dwight is pretty sensible with its use of debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 1 warning sign with Church & Dwight , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

