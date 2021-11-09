We Think Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Checkpoint Therapeutics Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Checkpoint Therapeutics last reported its balance sheet in September 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$60m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$20m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.0 years as of September 2021. Importantly, analysts think that Checkpoint Therapeutics will reach cashflow breakeven in 4 years. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Checkpoint Therapeutics' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqCM:CKPT Debt to Equity History November 9th 2021

In our view, Checkpoint Therapeutics doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$279k in the last twelve months. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. With the cash burn rate up 24% in the last year, it seems that the company is ratcheting up investment in the business over time. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Checkpoint Therapeutics To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Checkpoint Therapeutics does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Checkpoint Therapeutics' cash burn of US$20m is about 5.5% of its US$368m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Checkpoint Therapeutics' Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Checkpoint Therapeutics' cash burn. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While its increasing cash burn wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 5 warning signs for Checkpoint Therapeutics (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

