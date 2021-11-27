We Think Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Cerner's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Cerner had US$1.86b of debt, an increase on US$1.38b, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$782.2m, its net debt is less, at about US$1.08b.

How Healthy Is Cerner's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:CERN Debt to Equity History November 27th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Cerner had liabilities of US$1.55b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$2.15b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$782.2m as well as receivables valued at US$1.22b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.70b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Cerner has a titanic market capitalization of US$21.3b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Cerner has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.74. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 6k times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Also good is that Cerner grew its EBIT at 20% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cerner's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Cerner recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 90% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

The good news is that Cerner's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And the good news does not stop there, as its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow also supports that impression! It's also worth noting that Cerner is in the Healthcare Services industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Considering this range of factors, it seems to us that Cerner is quite prudent with its debt, and the risks seem well managed. So the balance sheet looks pretty healthy, to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Cerner that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

