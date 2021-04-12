We Think Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Century Casinos's Debt?

As you can see below, Century Casinos had US$169.2m of debt, at December 2020, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. On the flip side, it has US$63.4m in cash leading to net debt of about US$105.8m.

How Healthy Is Century Casinos' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:CNTY Debt to Equity History April 12th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Century Casinos had liabilities of US$60.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$493.6m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$63.4m as well as receivables valued at US$8.24m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$482.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$329.2m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While Century Casinos has a quite reasonable net debt to EBITDA multiple of 1.9, its interest cover seems weak, at 0.68. This does suggest the company is paying fairly high interest rates. Either way there's no doubt the stock is using meaningful leverage. It is well worth noting that Century Casinos's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 75% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Century Casinos can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, Century Casinos burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

On the face of it, Century Casinos's interest cover left us tentative about the stock, and its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. But at least it's pretty decent at growing its EBIT; that's encouraging. We're quite clear that we consider Century Casinos to be really rather risky, as a result of its balance sheet health. For this reason we're pretty cautious about the stock, and we think shareholders should keep a close eye on its liquidity. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Century Casinos that you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

