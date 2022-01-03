We Think CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is CDK Global's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that CDK Global had US$1.58b of debt in September 2021, down from US$2.66b, one year before. On the flip side, it has US$80.8m in cash leading to net debt of about US$1.50b.

How Strong Is CDK Global's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:CDK Debt to Equity History January 3rd 2022

The latest balance sheet data shows that CDK Global had liabilities of US$335.1m due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.84b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$80.8m as well as receivables valued at US$234.8m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$1.86b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

CDK Global has a market capitalization of US$4.94b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

CDK Global has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.7 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 4.1 times. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. Even more troubling is the fact that CDK Global actually let its EBIT decrease by 5.5% over the last year. If that earnings trend continues the company will face an uphill battle to pay off its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if CDK Global can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. In the last three years, CDK Global's free cash flow amounted to 48% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

Both CDK Global's EBIT growth rate and its interest cover were discouraging. But its not so bad at converting EBIT to free cash flow. Taking the abovementioned factors together we do think CDK Global's debt poses some risks to the business. While that debt can boost returns, we think the company has enough leverage now. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for CDK Global (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

