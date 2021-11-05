We Think CDK Global, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CDK) CEO Compensation Package Needs To Be Put Under A Microscope

The results at CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) have been quite disappointing recently and CEO Brian Krzanich bears some responsibility for this. Shareholders can take the chance to hold the board and management accountable for the unsatisfactory performance at the next AGM on 11 November 2021. It would also be an opportunity for shareholders to influence management through voting on company resolutions such as executive remuneration, which could impact the firm significantly. We present the case why we think CEO compensation is out of sync with company performance.

Comparing CDK Global, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that CDK Global, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$5.2b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$13m for the year to June 2021. That's a notable increase of 64% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.0m.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$4.0b and US$12b had a median total CEO compensation of US$5.9m. Hence, we can conclude that Brian Krzanich is remunerated higher than the industry median. Moreover, Brian Krzanich also holds US$3.5m worth of CDK Global stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$1.0m US$750k 8% Other US$12m US$7.0m 92% Total Compensation US$13m US$7.7m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 12% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 88% is other remuneration. CDK Global pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at CDK Global, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NasdaqGS:CDK CEO Compensation November 5th 2021

Over the last three years, CDK Global, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 8.4% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 3.9% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the EPS is down. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has CDK Global, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 12% over three years, many shareholders in CDK Global, Inc. are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We did our research and identified 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) in CDK Global we think you should know about.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.