We Think Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Casella Waste Systems's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Casella Waste Systems had US$527.0m in debt in March 2022; about the same as the year before. However, it also had US$13.4m in cash, and so its net debt is US$513.6m.

NasdaqGS:CWST Debt to Equity History July 22nd 2022

How Healthy Is Casella Waste Systems' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Casella Waste Systems had liabilities of US$143.5m due within a year, and liabilities of US$728.4m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$13.4m and US$93.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$765.3m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Casella Waste Systems shares are worth a total of US$3.90b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Casella Waste Systems has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.6 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 4.1 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. On a lighter note, we note that Casella Waste Systems grew its EBIT by 21% in the last year. If sustained, this growth should make that debt evaporate like a scarce drinking water during an unnaturally hot summer. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Casella Waste Systems's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Casella Waste Systems produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 59% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

The good news is that Casella Waste Systems's demonstrated ability to grow its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But truth be told we feel its interest cover does undermine this impression a bit. Looking at all the aforementioned factors together, it strikes us that Casella Waste Systems can handle its debt fairly comfortably. On the plus side, this leverage can boost shareholder returns, but the potential downside is more risk of loss, so it's worth monitoring the balance sheet. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Casella Waste Systems that you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

