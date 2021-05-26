We Think Casella Waste Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO Compensation Looks Fair

The performance at Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has been quite strong recently and CEO John Casella has played a role in it. Shareholders will have this at the front of their minds in the upcoming AGM on 02 June 2021. The focus will probably be on the future company strategy as shareholders cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is not extravagant.

Comparing Casella Waste Systems, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$3.5b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$3.8m over the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 39% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$610k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$4.2m. So it looks like Casella Waste Systems compensates John Casella in line with the median for the industry. What's more, John Casella holds US$41m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$610k US$575k 16% Other US$3.2m US$2.1m 84% Total Compensation US$3.8m US$2.7m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 24% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 76% is other remuneration. Casella Waste Systems sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc.'s Growth

NasdaqGS:CWST CEO Compensation May 26th 2021

Casella Waste Systems, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 67% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 2.4% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Casella Waste Systems, Inc. for providing a total return of 185% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

The company's solid performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the matters to be discussed in the AGM. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Casella Waste Systems that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

