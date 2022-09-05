We Think Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Casa Systems's Debt?

As you can see below, Casa Systems had US$275.2m of debt, at June 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it does have US$195.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$79.3m. NasdaqGS:CASA Debt to Equity History September 5th 2022

How Healthy Is Casa Systems' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Casa Systems had liabilities of US$92.3m due within a year, and liabilities of US$292.1m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$195.8m in cash and US$67.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$120.8m.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Casa Systems has a market capitalization of US$354.0m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Casa Systems can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Casa Systems had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 20%, to US$340m. That's not what we would hope to see.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Casa Systems's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Indeed, it lost US$34m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of US$49m into a profit. So to be blunt we do think it is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Casa Systems (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

