We Think Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Carriage Services's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Carriage Services had US$450.1m of debt in December 2020, down from US$490.6m, one year before. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

How Strong Is Carriage Services' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:CSV Debt to Equity History April 13th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Carriage Services had liabilities of US$48.4m due within a year, and liabilities of US$857.0m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$889.0k and US$25.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$879.3m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$634.6m, we think shareholders really should watch Carriage Services's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While Carriage Services's debt to EBITDA ratio (4.5) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 2.4, suggesting high leverage. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. The good news is that Carriage Services grew its EBIT a smooth 49% over the last twelve months. Like a mother's loving embrace of a newborn that sort of growth builds resilience, putting the company in a stronger position to manage its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Carriage Services can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Carriage Services produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 74% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

While Carriage Services's level of total liabilities has us nervous. To wit both its EBIT growth rate and conversion of EBIT to free cash flow were encouraging signs. When we consider all the factors discussed, it seems to us that Carriage Services is taking some risks with its use of debt. While that debt can boost returns, we think the company has enough leverage now. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Carriage Services (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

