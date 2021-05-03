We Think CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. Indeed, CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) stock is up 420% in the last year, providing strong gains for shareholders. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So notwithstanding the buoyant share price, we think it's well worth asking whether CarParts.com's cash burn is too risky. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might CarParts.com Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at January 2021, CarParts.com had cash of US$36m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$29m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of around 15 months as of January 2021. Notably, analysts forecast that CarParts.com will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 20 months. So there's a very good chance it won't need more cash, when you consider the burn rate will be reducing in that period. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

Is CarParts.com's Revenue Growing?

NasdaqGS:PRTS Debt to Equity History May 3rd 2021

Given that CarParts.com actually had positive free cash flow last year, before burning cash this year, we'll focus on its operating revenue to get a measure of the business trajectory. Notably, its strong revenue growth of 58% over the last year is genuinely cause for optimism. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can CarParts.com Raise Cash?

There's no doubt CarParts.com's revenue growth is impressive but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund further growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

CarParts.com's cash burn of US$29m is about 3.3% of its US$874m market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is CarParts.com's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about CarParts.com's cash burn. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. On this analysis its cash runway was its weakest feature, but we are not concerned about it. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 3 warning signs for CarParts.com that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

