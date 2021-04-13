We Think Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Cardiovascular Systems Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Cardiovascular Systems last reported its balance sheet in December 2020, it had zero debt and cash worth US$225m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$16m. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from December 2020. Importantly, though, analysts think that Cardiovascular Systems will reach cashflow breakeven before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

Is Cardiovascular Systems' Revenue Growing?

NasdaqGS:CSII Debt to Equity History April 13th 2021

We're hesitant to extrapolate on the recent trend to assess its cash burn, because Cardiovascular Systems actually had positive free cash flow last year, so operating revenue growth is probably our best bet to measure, right now. Unfortunately, the last year has been a disappointment, with operating revenue dropping 14% during the period. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Cardiovascular Systems To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its problematic fall in revenue, Cardiovascular Systems shareholders should consider how the company could fund its growth, if it turns out it needs more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Cardiovascular Systems has a market capitalisation of US$1.5b and burnt through US$16m last year, which is 1.1% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

So, Should We Worry About Cardiovascular Systems' Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Cardiovascular Systems is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. While its falling revenue wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Cardiovascular Systems that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

