We Think Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Camping World Holdings's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Camping World Holdings had debt of US$1.69b at the end of March 2021, a reduction from US$2.05b over a year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$256.9m, its net debt is less, at about US$1.44b.

How Strong Is Camping World Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:CWH Debt to Equity History May 29th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Camping World Holdings had liabilities of US$1.21b due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.27b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$256.9m and US$254.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.97b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$3.98b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Camping World Holdings' use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Camping World Holdings's net debt of 2.0 times EBITDA suggests graceful use of debt. And the alluring interest cover (EBIT of 9.9 times interest expense) certainly does not do anything to dispel this impression. Pleasingly, Camping World Holdings is growing its EBIT faster than former Australian PM Bob Hawke downs a yard glass, boasting a 359% gain in the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Camping World Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, Camping World Holdings actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

The good news is that Camping World Holdings's demonstrated ability to convert EBIT to free cash flow delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But truth be told we feel its level of total liabilities does undermine this impression a bit. Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that Camping World Holdings takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Camping World Holdings you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

