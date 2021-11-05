We Think Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Cable One Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2021 Cable One had debt of US$3.98b, up from US$1.94b in one year. However, it also had US$449.0m in cash, and so its net debt is US$3.54b.

A Look At Cable One's Liabilities

NYSE:CABO Debt to Equity History November 5th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Cable One had liabilities of US$298.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$4.85b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$449.0m and US$72.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$4.63b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Cable One has a huge market capitalization of US$10.3b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Cable One has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.9 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 4.5 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. We note that Cable One grew its EBIT by 21% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cable One's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Cable One produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 72% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Cable One's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was a real positive on this analysis, as was its EBIT growth rate. But truth be told its net debt to EBITDA had us nibbling our nails. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that Cable One is managing its debt quite well. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Cable One you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

