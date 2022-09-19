We Think C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does C.H. Robinson Worldwide Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 C.H. Robinson Worldwide had US$2.27b of debt, an increase on US$1.37b, over one year. However, it also had US$238.9m in cash, and so its net debt is US$2.03b. NasdaqGS:CHRW Debt to Equity History September 19th 2022

How Strong Is C.H. Robinson Worldwide's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that C.H. Robinson Worldwide had liabilities of US$3.49b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.92b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$238.9m as well as receivables valued at US$4.82b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$345.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a humongous market capitalization of US$12.9b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide's net debt is only 1.4 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 22.8 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. On top of that, C.H. Robinson Worldwide grew its EBIT by 65% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if C.H. Robinson Worldwide can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, C.H. Robinson Worldwide recorded free cash flow of 34% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

C.H. Robinson Worldwide's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. But truth be told we feel its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow does undermine this impression a bit. Looking at the bigger picture, we think C.H. Robinson Worldwide's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for C.H. Robinson Worldwide you should be aware of, and 3 of them are significant.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

