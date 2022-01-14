We Think BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is BWX Technologies's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 BWX Technologies had debt of US$1.25b, up from US$902.2m in one year. However, it does have US$73.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$1.18b.

NYSE:BWXT Debt to Equity History January 14th 2022

A Look At BWX Technologies' Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that BWX Technologies had liabilities of US$397.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.51b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$73.2m in cash and US$692.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.15b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because BWX Technologies is worth US$4.44b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

With net debt to EBITDA of 2.9 BWX Technologies has a fairly noticeable amount of debt. On the plus side, its EBIT was 9.5 times its interest expense, and its net debt to EBITDA, was quite high, at 2.9. Sadly, BWX Technologies's EBIT actually dropped 5.8% in the last year. If earnings continue on that decline then managing that debt will be difficult like delivering hot soup on a unicycle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine BWX Technologies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, BWX Technologies reported free cash flow worth 16% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. That limp level of cash conversion undermines its ability to manage and pay down debt.

Our View

Neither BWX Technologies's ability to convert EBIT to free cash flow nor its EBIT growth rate gave us confidence in its ability to take on more debt. But the good news is it seems to be able to cover its interest expense with its EBIT with ease. We think that BWX Technologies's debt does make it a bit risky, after considering the aforementioned data points together. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for BWX Technologies you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

