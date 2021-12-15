We Think Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Build-A-Bear Workshop's (NYSE:BBW) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Build-A-Bear Workshop:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$41m ÷ (US$272m - US$94m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Thus, Build-A-Bear Workshop has an ROCE of 23%. In absolute terms that's a very respectable return and compared to the Specialty Retail industry average of 21% it's pretty much on par.

NYSE:BBW Return on Capital Employed December 15th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Build-A-Bear Workshop's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Build-A-Bear Workshop's ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Build-A-Bear Workshop. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 23%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 54%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Our Take On Build-A-Bear Workshop's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Build-A-Bear Workshop has. Since the stock has only returned 35% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

Build-A-Bear Workshop does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those don't sit too well with us...

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.