We Think Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Broadridge Financial Solutions's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Broadridge Financial Solutions had US$4.17b of debt, an increase on US$1.78b, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$317.3m, its net debt is less, at about US$3.85b.

NYSE:BR Debt to Equity History January 14th 2022

How Strong Is Broadridge Financial Solutions' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Broadridge Financial Solutions had liabilities of US$966.8m due within a year, and liabilities of US$5.31b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$317.3m as well as receivables valued at US$730.0m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$5.23b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Broadridge Financial Solutions has a huge market capitalization of US$19.5b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.6, which signals significant debt, but is still pretty reasonable for most types of business. But its EBIT was about 11.1 times its interest expense, implying the company isn't really paying a high cost to maintain that level of debt. Even were the low cost to prove unsustainable, that is a good sign. One way Broadridge Financial Solutions could vanquish its debt would be if it stops borrowing more but continues to grow EBIT at around 12%, as it did over the last year. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Broadridge Financial Solutions can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, Broadridge Financial Solutions produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 79% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Happily, Broadridge Financial Solutions's impressive conversion of EBIT to free cash flow implies it has the upper hand on its debt. But, on a more sombre note, we are a little concerned by its net debt to EBITDA. Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that Broadridge Financial Solutions takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Broadridge Financial Solutions is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

