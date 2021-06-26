We Think Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Booking Holdings's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2021 Booking Holdings had US$13.7b of debt, an increase on US$8.55b, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$12.7b, its net debt is less, at about US$1.03b.

A Look At Booking Holdings' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:BKNG Debt to Equity History June 26th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Booking Holdings had liabilities of US$6.47b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$12.4b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$12.7b and US$614.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$5.63b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Booking Holdings has a humongous market capitalization of US$93.7b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. But either way, Booking Holdings has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While Booking Holdings has a quite reasonable net debt to EBITDA multiple of 1.9, its interest cover seems weak, at 0.27. The main reason for this is that it has such high depreciation and amortisation. While companies often boast that these charges are non-cash, most such businesses will therefore require ongoing investment (that is not expensed.) Either way there's no doubt the stock is using meaningful leverage. Importantly, Booking Holdings's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 98% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues then paying off its debt will be about as easy as herding cats on to a roller coaster. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Booking Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Booking Holdings generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 82% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

Booking Holdings's EBIT growth rate was a real negative on this analysis, as was its interest cover. But like a ballerina ending on a perfect pirouette, it has not trouble converting EBIT to free cash flow. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about Booking Holdings's use of debt. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Booking Holdings (including 1 which is significant) .

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

