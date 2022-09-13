We Think Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Bluejay Diagnostics' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In June 2022, Bluejay Diagnostics had US$15m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$7.4m. Therefore, from June 2022 it had 2.1 years of cash runway. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years. NasdaqCM:BJDX Debt to Equity History September 13th 2022

How Is Bluejay Diagnostics' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Bluejay Diagnostics doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$249k in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. Remarkably, it actually increased its cash burn by 656% in the last year. Given that sharp increase in spending, the company's cash runway will shrink rapidly as it depletes its cash reserves. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Bluejay Diagnostics due to its lack of significant operating revenues. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

Can Bluejay Diagnostics Raise More Cash Easily?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Bluejay Diagnostics shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Bluejay Diagnostics' cash burn of US$7.4m is about 35% of its US$21m market capitalisation. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

How Risky Is Bluejay Diagnostics' Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its increasing cash burn makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Bluejay Diagnostics' cash runway was relatively promising. We don't think its cash burn is particularly problematic, but after considering the range of factors in this article, we do think shareholders should be monitoring how it changes over time. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Bluejay Diagnostics you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

