We Think Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Bio-Techne Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Bio-Techne had debt of US$215.4m at the end of March 2021, a reduction from US$438.6m over a year. However, it does have US$276.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$60.8m.

A Look At Bio-Techne's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:TECH Debt to Equity History June 25th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Bio-Techne had liabilities of US$137.6m due within a year, and liabilities of US$399.1m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$276.2m and US$157.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$102.7m.

This state of affairs indicates that Bio-Techne's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$17.1b company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Bio-Techne also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Also positive, Bio-Techne grew its EBIT by 28% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Bio-Techne's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Bio-Techne may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Bio-Techne actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Bio-Techne's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$60.8m. The cherry on top was that in converted 108% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$225m. So we don't think Bio-Techne's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Bio-Techne that you should be aware of before investing here.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

