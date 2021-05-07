We Think Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Baozun's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Baozun had CN¥1.76b of debt in December 2020, down from CN¥2.29b, one year before. But it also has CN¥5.05b in cash to offset that, meaning it has CN¥3.29b net cash.

A Look At Baozun's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:BZUN Debt to Equity History May 7th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Baozun had liabilities of CN¥2.20b due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥2.14b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥5.05b and CN¥2.56b worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has CN¥3.28b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Baozun is taking a careful approach to debt. Because it has plenty of assets, it is unlikely to have trouble with its lenders. Succinctly put, Baozun boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Baozun has boosted its EBIT by 30%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Baozun's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Baozun has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Considering the last three years, Baozun actually recorded a cash outflow, overall. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for an improvement.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Baozun has CN¥3.29b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And we liked the look of last year's 30% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't think Baozun's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Baozun .

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

