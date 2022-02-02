We Think Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Bandwidth Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Bandwidth had US$479.2m of debt, an increase on US$277.5m, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$321.8m, its net debt is less, at about US$157.3m.

NasdaqGS:BAND Debt to Equity History February 2nd 2022

How Healthy Is Bandwidth's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Bandwidth had liabilities of US$109.1m due within a year, and liabilities of US$562.5m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$321.8m and US$75.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$274.6m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Bandwidth has a market capitalization of US$1.56b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While Bandwidth's debt to EBITDA ratio (4.5) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 0.098, suggesting high leverage. It seems that the business incurs large depreciation and amortisation charges, so maybe its debt load is heavier than it would first appear, since EBITDA is arguably a generous measure of earnings. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. However, the silver lining was that Bandwidth achieved a positive EBIT of US$2.5m in the last twelve months, an improvement on the prior year's loss. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Bandwidth's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it is important to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. During the last year, Bandwidth burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

To be frank both Bandwidth's interest cover and its track record of converting EBIT to free cash flow make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. But at least its level of total liabilities is not so bad. Overall, we think it's fair to say that Bandwidth has enough debt that there are some real risks around the balance sheet. If all goes well, that should boost returns, but on the flip side, the risk of permanent capital loss is elevated by the debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Bandwidth .

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

