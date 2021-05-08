We Think Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Bandwidth Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2021 Bandwidth had debt of US$464.8m, up from US$268.4m in one year. On the flip side, it has US$329.7m in cash leading to net debt of about US$135.1m.

How Healthy Is Bandwidth's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:BAND Debt to Equity History May 8th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Bandwidth had liabilities of US$81.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$546.0m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$329.7m and US$51.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$246.4m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Bandwidth has a market capitalization of US$3.06b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Bandwidth shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (5.9), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 0.12 times the interest expense. The debt burden here is substantial. However, the silver lining was that Bandwidth achieved a positive EBIT of US$2.2m in the last twelve months, an improvement on the prior year's loss. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Bandwidth's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is backed by free cash flow. Over the last year, Bandwidth actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Our View

Bandwidth's interest cover was a real negative on this analysis, as was its net debt to EBITDA. But its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was significantly redeeming. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about Bandwidth's use of debt. While debt does have its upside in higher potential returns, we think shareholders should definitely consider how debt levels might make the stock more risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Bandwidth (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

