We Think Bakkt Holdings (NYSE:BKKT) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Bakkt Holdings (NYSE:BKKT) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Bakkt Holdings Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In June 2021, Bakkt Holdings had US$50m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$49m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from June 2021 it had roughly 12 months of cash runway. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. Importantly, if we extrapolate recent cash burn trends, the cash runway would be noticeably longer. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Bakkt Holdings' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NYSE:BKKT Debt to Equity History November 4th 2021

In our view, Bakkt Holdings doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$33m in the last twelve months. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. As it happens, the company's cash burn reduced by 11% over the last year, which suggests that management are maintaining a fairly steady rate of business development, albeit with a slight decrease in spending. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how Bakkt Holdings has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

How Easily Can Bakkt Holdings Raise Cash?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for Bakkt Holdings to raise more cash in the future. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$9.3b, Bakkt Holdings' US$49m in cash burn equates to about 0.5% of its market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

How Risky Is Bakkt Holdings' Cash Burn Situation?

Bakkt Holdings appears to be in pretty good health when it comes to its cash burn situation. One the one hand we have its solid cash burn reduction, while on the other it can also boast very strong cash burn relative to its market cap. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Bakkt Holdings that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

