We Think B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is B.O.S. Better Online Solutions's Net Debt?

As you can see below, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had US$1.58m of debt at September 2021, down from US$2.63m a year prior. But it also has US$2.00m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$421.0k net cash.

How Healthy Is B.O.S. Better Online Solutions' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:BOSC Debt to Equity History January 4th 2022

According to the last reported balance sheet, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had liabilities of US$8.23m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.91m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$2.00m as well as receivables valued at US$10.1m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$1.94m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Pleasingly, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions is growing its EBIT faster than former Australian PM Bob Hawke downs a yard glass, boasting a 178% gain in the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is B.O.S. Better Online Solutions's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Considering the last three years, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions actually recorded a cash outflow, overall. Debt is far more risky for companies with unreliable free cash flow, so shareholders should be hoping that the past expenditure will produce free cash flow in the future.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has US$421.0k in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And we liked the look of last year's 178% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't have any problem with B.O.S. Better Online Solutions's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

