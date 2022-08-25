We Think AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is AXT's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 AXT had debt of US$33.0m, up from US$10.5m in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$45.5m in cash, so it actually has US$12.5m net cash. NasdaqGS:AXTI Debt to Equity History August 25th 2022

How Strong Is AXT's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that AXT had liabilities of US$70.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.67m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$45.5m and US$38.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$9.73m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that AXT has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, AXT boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also positive, AXT grew its EBIT by 25% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine AXT's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. AXT may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last two years, AXT burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case AXT has US$12.5m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And we liked the look of last year's 25% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we are not troubled with AXT's debt use. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for AXT that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

