We Think Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Autolus Therapeutics' Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Autolus Therapeutics last reported its balance sheet in December 2020, it had zero debt and cash worth US$153m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$132m. So it had a cash runway of approximately 14 months from December 2020. Importantly, analysts think that Autolus Therapeutics will reach cashflow breakeven in 5 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Autolus Therapeutics Growing?

NasdaqGS:AUTL Debt to Equity History April 8th 2021

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Autolus Therapeutics actually boosted its cash burn by 10%, year on year. Also concerning, operating revenue was actually down by 41% in that time. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Autolus Therapeutics Raise More Cash Easily?

Autolus Therapeutics revenue is declining and its cash burn is increasing, so many may be considering its need to raise more cash in the future. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Autolus Therapeutics has a market capitalisation of US$397m and burnt through US$132m last year, which is 33% of the company's market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Autolus Therapeutics' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Autolus Therapeutics' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its falling revenue has us a bit worried. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Looking at the factors mentioned in this short report, we do think that its cash burn is a bit risky, and it does make us slightly nervous about the stock. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 4 warning signs for Autolus Therapeutics that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

