We Think Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Atkore's (NYSE:ATKR) look very promising so lets take a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Atkore is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$307m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$310m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

So, Atkore has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Electrical industry average of 9.2%.

NYSE:ATKR Return on Capital Employed April 7th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Atkore compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Atkore.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Atkore. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 24%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 42%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Atkore thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Atkore has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 289% to shareholders over the last three years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Atkore can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with Atkore and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

