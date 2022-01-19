We Think AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is AstroNova's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that AstroNova had US$9.34m of debt in October 2021, down from US$17.9m, one year before. However, it also had US$8.73m in cash, and so its net debt is US$608.0k.

NasdaqGM:ALOT Debt to Equity History January 19th 2022

How Strong Is AstroNova's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that AstroNova had liabilities of US$18.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$14.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$8.73m and US$16.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$8.36m.

Given AstroNova has a market capitalization of US$96.5m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. But either way, AstroNova has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

AstroNova's net debt to EBITDA ratio is very low, at 0.087, suggesting the debt is only trivial. Although with EBIT only covering interest expenses 3.6 times over, the company is truly paying for borrowing. Notably, AstroNova made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of US$2.5m in the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine AstroNova's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is backed by free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, AstroNova actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

Happily, AstroNova's impressive conversion of EBIT to free cash flow implies it has the upper hand on its debt. But truth be told we feel its interest cover does undermine this impression a bit. Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that AstroNova takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for AstroNova (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

