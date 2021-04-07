We Think Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Ascendis Pharma Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In December 2020, Ascendis Pharma had €719m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was €293m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.5 years as of December 2020. Importantly, analysts think that Ascendis Pharma will reach cashflow breakeven in 4 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Ascendis Pharma Growing?

NasdaqGS:ASND Debt to Equity History April 7th 2021

Ascendis Pharma boosted investment sharply in the last year, with cash burn ramping by 62%. While that's concerning on it's own, the fact that operating revenue was actually down 48% over the same period makes us positively tremulous. Considering these two factors together makes us nervous about the direction the company seems to be heading. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Ascendis Pharma Raise More Cash Easily?

Even though it seems like Ascendis Pharma is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Ascendis Pharma's cash burn of €293m is about 4.9% of its €6.0b market capitalisation. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About Ascendis Pharma's Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Ascendis Pharma's cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its falling revenue has us a bit worried. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 3 warning signs for Ascendis Pharma that you should be aware of before investing.

