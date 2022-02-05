We Think Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Arlo Technologies Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In October 2021, Arlo Technologies had US$166m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$24m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 7.0 years as of October 2021. Notably, however, analysts think that Arlo Technologies will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. In that case, it may never reach the end of its cash runway. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

NYSE:ARLO Debt to Equity History February 5th 2022

How Well Is Arlo Technologies Growing?

Arlo Technologies actually ramped up its cash burn by a whopping 73% in the last year, which shows it is boosting investment in the business. While operating revenue was up over the same period, the 12% gain gives us scant comfort. Considering both these factors, we're not particularly excited by its growth profile. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Arlo Technologies Raise More Cash Easily?

While Arlo Technologies seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$734m, Arlo Technologies' US$24m in cash burn equates to about 3.2% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Arlo Technologies' Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Arlo Technologies' cash burn. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. While its increasing cash burn wasn't great, the other factors mentioned in this article more than make up for weakness on that measure. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 1 warning sign for Arlo Technologies that investors should know when investing in the stock.

