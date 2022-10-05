We Think ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does ArcBest Carry?

As you can see below, ArcBest had US$225.4m of debt at June 2022, down from US$238.7m a year prior. However, it does have US$203.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$21.5m. NasdaqGS:ARCB Debt to Equity History October 5th 2022

How Strong Is ArcBest's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, ArcBest had liabilities of US$748.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$482.3m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$203.9m and US$678.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$348.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given ArcBest has a market capitalization of US$1.94b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Carrying virtually no net debt, ArcBest has a very light debt load indeed.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

ArcBest has very little debt (net of cash), and boasts a debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.04 and EBIT of 58.5 times the interest expense. So relative to past earnings, the debt load seems trivial. Better yet, ArcBest grew its EBIT by 154% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine ArcBest's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, ArcBest recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 88% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

The good news is that ArcBest's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. It looks ArcBest has no trouble standing on its own two feet, and it has no reason to fear its lenders. For investing nerds like us its balance sheet is almost charming. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example ArcBest has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

