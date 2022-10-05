We Think Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Arbutus Biopharma's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In June 2022, Arbutus Biopharma had US$150m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was US$36m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 4.2 years as of June 2022. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below. NasdaqGS:ABUS Debt to Equity History October 5th 2022

How Well Is Arbutus Biopharma Growing?

We reckon the fact that Arbutus Biopharma managed to shrink its cash burn by 41% over the last year is rather encouraging. But it was the operating revenue growth of 300% that really shone. It seems to be growing nicely. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Arbutus Biopharma Raise Cash?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Arbutus Biopharma has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Arbutus Biopharma's cash burn of US$36m is about 12% of its US$295m market capitalisation. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Arbutus Biopharma's Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Arbutus Biopharma's cash burn. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. Its cash burn relative to its market cap wasn't quite as good, but was still rather encouraging! After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 2 warning signs for Arbutus Biopharma (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company with better fundamentals, then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt or this list of stocks which are all forecast to grow.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.