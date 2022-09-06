We Think Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Anywhere Real Estate's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Anywhere Real Estate had debt of US$3.02b at the end of June 2022, a reduction from US$3.59b over a year. On the flip side, it has US$251.0m in cash leading to net debt of about US$2.77b. NYSE:HOUS Debt to Equity History September 6th 2022

How Healthy Is Anywhere Real Estate's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Anywhere Real Estate had liabilities of US$1.32b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.45b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$251.0m in cash and US$409.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$4.11b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$1.08b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. After all, Anywhere Real Estate would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Anywhere Real Estate's debt is 3.9 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 3.6 times over. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. Worse, Anywhere Real Estate's EBIT was down 25% over the last year. If earnings keep going like that over the long term, it has a snowball's chance in hell of paying off that debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Anywhere Real Estate's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Anywhere Real Estate generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 80% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

To be frank both Anywhere Real Estate's EBIT growth rate and its track record of staying on top of its total liabilities make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. But at least it's pretty decent at converting EBIT to free cash flow; that's encouraging. Overall, it seems to us that Anywhere Real Estate's balance sheet is really quite a risk to the business. For this reason we're pretty cautious about the stock, and we think shareholders should keep a close eye on its liquidity. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 2 warning signs with Anywhere Real Estate , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

