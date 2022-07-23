We Think AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is AMREP's Debt?

As you can see below, AMREP had US$2.03m of debt at April 2022, down from US$3.45m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$15.7m in cash, so it actually has US$13.7m net cash.

NYSE:AXR Debt to Equity History July 23rd 2022

How Strong Is AMREP's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that AMREP had liabilities of US$9.73m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.03m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$15.7m and US$50.0k worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$4.02m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that AMREP has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, AMREP boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Better yet, AMREP grew its EBIT by 135% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since AMREP will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While AMREP has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last two years, AMREP generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 88% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case AMREP has US$13.7m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 88% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$14m. So is AMREP's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for AMREP that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

