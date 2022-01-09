We Think American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does American Eagle Outfitters Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at October 2021 American Eagle Outfitters had debt of US$336.2m, up from US$321.1m in one year. But it also has US$740.7m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$404.4m net cash.

How Healthy Is American Eagle Outfitters' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:AEO Debt to Equity History January 9th 2022

The latest balance sheet data shows that American Eagle Outfitters had liabilities of US$869.6m due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.48b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$740.7m in cash and US$228.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.38b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because American Eagle Outfitters is worth US$4.04b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. While it does have liabilities worth noting, American Eagle Outfitters also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Although American Eagle Outfitters made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, it was also good to see that it generated US$620m in EBIT over the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if American Eagle Outfitters can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. American Eagle Outfitters may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. In the last year, American Eagle Outfitters's free cash flow amounted to 27% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

While American Eagle Outfitters does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$404.4m. So we don't have any problem with American Eagle Outfitters's use of debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example American Eagle Outfitters has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

