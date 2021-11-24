We Think Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Carry?

As you can see below, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had US$373.2m of debt at September 2021, down from US$1.07b a year prior. However, it also had US$214.2m in cash, and so its net debt is US$159.0m.

How Healthy Is Allscripts Healthcare Solutions' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:MDRX Debt to Equity History November 24th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had liabilities of US$566.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$498.8m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$214.2m as well as receivables valued at US$464.2m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$387.4m.

Of course, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a market capitalization of US$2.14b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 1.6 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 5.6 times last year. While these numbers do not alarm us, it's worth noting that the cost of the company's debt is having a real impact. We also note that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive US$54m. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Allscripts Healthcare Solutions can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it is important to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. During the last year, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Our View

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions's struggle to convert EBIT to free cash flow had us second guessing its balance sheet strength, but the other data-points we considered were relatively redeeming. For example, its net debt to EBITDA is relatively strong. It's also worth noting that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is in the Healthcare Services industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.