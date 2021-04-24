We Think Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's (NYSE:AEM) CEO Compensation Looks Fair

The performance at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has been quite strong recently and CEO Sean Boyd has played a role in it. Shareholders will have this at the front of their minds in the upcoming AGM on 30 April 2021. It is likely that the focus will be on company strategy going forward as shareholders hear from the board and cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. We think the CEO has done a pretty decent job and we discuss why the CEO compensation is appropriate.

Comparing Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a market capitalization of US$16b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$11m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 14% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.4m.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$12m. So it looks like Agnico Eagle Mines compensates Sean Boyd in line with the median for the industry. Moreover, Sean Boyd also holds US$8.2m worth of Agnico Eagle Mines stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.4m US$1.3m 13% Other US$9.2m US$8.0m 87% Total Compensation US$11m US$9.3m 100%

On an industry level, around 35% of total compensation represents salary and 65% is other remuneration. Agnico Eagle Mines sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's Growth

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's earnings per share (EPS) grew 27% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 26% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term EPS improvement certainly points to the kind of growth we like to see. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 57% over three years, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

The company's solid performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the matters to be discussed in the AGM. However, investors will get the chance to engage on key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. That's why we did our research, and identified 2 warning signs for Agnico Eagle Mines (of which 1 can't be ignored!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

