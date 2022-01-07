We Think Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Acer Therapeutics' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Acer Therapeutics last reported its balance sheet in September 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$14m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$2.6m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from September 2021 it had 5.4 years of cash runway. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Acer Therapeutics' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

NasdaqCM:ACER Debt to Equity History January 7th 2022

In our view, Acer Therapeutics doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$900k in the last twelve months. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. The 85% reduction in its cash burn over the last twelve months may be good for protecting the balance sheet but it hardly points to imminent growth. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Acer Therapeutics Raise More Cash Easily?

While we're comforted by the recent reduction evident from our analysis of Acer Therapeutics' cash burn, it is still worth considering how easily the company could raise more funds, if it wanted to accelerate spending to drive growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Acer Therapeutics' cash burn of US$2.6m is about 8.1% of its US$32m market capitalisation. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

How Risky Is Acer Therapeutics' Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Acer Therapeutics is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. And even its cash burn relative to its market cap was very encouraging. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 4 warning signs for Acer Therapeutics (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

