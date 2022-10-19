We Think Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Acadia Healthcare Company's Debt?

As you can see below, Acadia Healthcare Company had US$1.41b of debt, at June 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$128.4m, its net debt is less, at about US$1.28b.

How Healthy Is Acadia Healthcare Company's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Acadia Healthcare Company had liabilities of US$441.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.70b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$128.4m and US$334.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.68b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Acadia Healthcare Company is worth US$7.52b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Acadia Healthcare Company has net debt worth 2.4 times EBITDA, which isn't too much, but its interest cover looks a bit on the low side, with EBIT at only 6.6 times the interest expense. While these numbers do not alarm us, it's worth noting that the cost of the company's debt is having a real impact. Acadia Healthcare Company grew its EBIT by 7.7% in the last year. That's far from incredible but it is a good thing, when it comes to paying off debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Acadia Healthcare Company's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, Acadia Healthcare Company produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 73% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

The good news is that Acadia Healthcare Company's demonstrated ability to convert EBIT to free cash flow delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And we also thought its EBIT growth rate was a positive. It's also worth noting that Acadia Healthcare Company is in the Healthcare industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like Acadia Healthcare Company is pretty sensible with its use of debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Acadia Healthcare Company that you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

