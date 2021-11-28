We Think 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) Has A Fair Chunk Of Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies 8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is 8x8's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 8x8 had US$317.3m of debt, an increase on US$299.9m, over one year. On the flip side, it has US$147.6m in cash leading to net debt of about US$169.7m.

How Strong Is 8x8's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:EGHT Debt to Equity History November 28th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that 8x8 had liabilities of US$120.9m due within a year, and liabilities of US$399.4m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$147.6m and US$62.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$309.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given 8x8 has a market capitalization of US$2.45b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if 8x8 can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, 8x8 reported revenue of US$581m, which is a gain of 18%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, 8x8 had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost US$151m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$21m of cash over the last year. So to be blunt we think it is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - 8x8 has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

