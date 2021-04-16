We Take A Look At Whether Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ISRG) CEO May Be Underpaid

The solid performance at Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has been impressive and shareholders will probably be pleased to know that CEO Gary Guthart has delivered. At the upcoming AGM on 22 April 2021, they will get a chance to hear the board review the company results, discuss future strategy and cast their vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. Let's take a look at why we think the CEO has done a good job and we'll present the case for a bump in pay.

Comparing Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$94b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$6.0m over the year to December 2020. That's slightly lower by 6.6% over the previous year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$821k.

On comparing similar companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$10m. Accordingly, Intuitive Surgical pays its CEO under the industry median. Moreover, Gary Guthart also holds US$314m worth of Intuitive Surgical stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$821k US$790k 14% Other US$5.2m US$5.7m 86% Total Compensation US$6.0m US$6.5m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 20% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 80% of the pie. It's interesting to note that Intuitive Surgical allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 15% per year. It saw its revenue drop 2.7% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 74% over three years, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put in a relatively good performance, the CEO remuneration policy may not be the focus at the AGM. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

