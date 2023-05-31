WE Soda to sell shares in rare London IPO

News & Insights

May 31, 2023 — 02:35 am EDT

Written by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - WE Soda, the world's largest producer of soda ash, said on Wednesday it expects to list its shares on London's main bourse, defying concerns over Britain's ability to attract initial public offering (IPOs).

It is considering applying for admission to trade on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange.

The company is working with JPMorgan, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Liberum, MUFG and Numis on the potential transaction.

Its plan comes at a quiet time for IPOs in Europe, after soaring interest rates and economic uncertainty nearly froze the market last year.

There has also been debate about London's attractiveness as a listing venue following some high-profile defections by domestic or locally listed companies to stock exchanges abroad.

