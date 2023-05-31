News & Insights

WE Soda says it expects to list shares on London Stock Exchange

May 31, 2023 — 02:05 am EDT

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Soda ash producer WE Soda said on Tuesday it expects to list its shares on London's main bourse, following a slump in initial public offerings (IPOs).

The company is working with JPMorgan, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Liberum, MUFG and Numis on the potential transaction.

