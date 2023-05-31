WE Soda says it expects to list shares on London Stock Exchange

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Soda ash producer WE Soda said on Tuesday it expects to list its shares on London's main bourse, following a slump in initial public offerings (IPOs).

The company is working with JPMorgan, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Liberum, MUFG and Numis on the potential transaction.

(Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro; editing by David Evans)

((Pablo.MayoCerqueiro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.