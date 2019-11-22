US Markets

We shouldn't rule any firm out of 5G contracts from outset - Merkel

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Germany should not exclude any companies from contracts to build its 5G mobile network from the outset, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday at a meeting of her Christian Democrats at which Huawei's [HWT.UL] German ambitions are a controversial issue.

LEIPZIG, Germany, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Germany should not exclude any companies from contracts to build its 5G mobile network from the outset, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday at a meeting of her Christian Democrats at which Huawei's HWT.UL German ambitions are a controversial issue.

Some lawmakers in the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) want China's Huawei, which the United States fears could be used by Beijing for spying, to be excluded from 5G contracts.

Merkel told the CDU party congress in Leipzig Germany must ensure tight security standards, but added: "We shouldn't exclude anyone from the outset."

(Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com;; +49 30 2888 5216; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: paul.carrel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular